RICHLAND PARK 9-A-SIDE FOOTBALL RESULTS

In the HAIROUN/KCCU/DIGICEL Richland Park Nine-a-side Football Championship, RAS-FARCO beat BEEFY’s Convenient Shop Highlanders 5-2 at the Richland Park Oval, on Saturday.

The goals for RAS-FARCO were scored by Dale Ottley (2), Calvin Thomas (1), Neal Bascombe (1) and they benefitted from an own goal scored by BEEFY’s Convenient Shop Highlanders. Akron Walker and Tamon Cuffy scored a goal each for BEEFY’s Convenient Shop Highlanders.

On Sunday, Greggs FC beat Hand in Hand 7-1. O-SA-E Delpesche converted five of the goals for Greggs FC and Stephen Pierre (2), while Jimmel Jordan converted the goal for Hand in Hand.

The Championship continues 4:30 this afternoon at the same venue.







