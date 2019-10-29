STUBBS FOOTBALL AWARDS

Teams and Individuals received their Prizes following the conclusion of the SAGICOR/HAIROUN South East Football Championship at the Stubbs Playing Field.

1st Place in the League Championship was Volcanoes FC, Bonhomme Ghetto Stars second, and third was BDO Stubborn Youth. The Knock-Out Championship was won by Real Investment Nature Boys.

Jahvan Peters of BDO Stubborn Youth was adjudged the Best Goal-keeper, the Best forward was Atticus Enville of TE-FLAN Strikers, Geroni Peters of KQ MAVERICKS was the Best defender, and the Best Midfielder was Tevin Thompson of SAGICOR Bonhomme.

The Most Goals (8) in the Championship was Deomaji Samuel of Real Investment Nature Boys.







