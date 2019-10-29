STUBBS FOOTBALL FINAL RESULTS

Volcanoes FC are the new League champions of the SAGICOR/ HAIROUN South East Football Championship following a 3-1 victory over Bonhomme Ghetto Stars, in the Final on Sunday afternoon at the Stubbs Playing Field.

Jaseem James netted two of the goals for Volcanoes FC, with the other goal scored by Mazique Herbert. The goal for Bonhomme Ghetto Stars was converted by Elron Thomas.

Earlier on Sunday, Real Investment Nature Boys beat SAGICOR Bonhomme to clinch the Knock-Out Title. The in-form Deomaji Samuel netted a hat-trick for Real Investment Nature Boys, while Enrique Millington and Glenford Ashton scored a goal each.







