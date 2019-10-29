SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE FOOTBALL RESULTS

There were wins for Year One Technical and Vocational, All Saints Medical Schools, Je Belles Youth and the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Youth Club in the French Verandah/National Lotteries Authority St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Invitational Football Championships at the Sion Hill Playing Field, on Friday afternoon.



Year One Technical and Vocational dominated the Division of Teacher and Nursing/Education Combined beating them 3-nil with goals from Randolph Richards, Kimron Davis and Aeron Collis.

Je Belles Youth edged Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies 3-2. Je Belles had a 2-goal lead in the first half, after goals by Javah Audain and Trezine Da Souza. Ted Roberts then scored a penalty, and Matthew Jackson converted from a free kick for Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies to level the scores at 2-2, before Randell Thomas snatched the win for Je Belles, seconds before the final whistle.

In Friday afternoon’s third match, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Youth Club came from behind to defeat the American University of St Vincent and the Grenadines 2-1.

An own goal by the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Youth Club put the American University of St Vincent and Grenadines in the lead before the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Youth Club hit back with goals by Lesron Craigg and Amein John.

In an earlier match, All Saints Medical School won by default from Just Graduated Combined. Just Graduated Combined have now been put out of the Championship which will continue today with the last three matches in the first round.







