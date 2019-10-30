BOSVG THEATRE FIRST SHOW

The Bank of SVG Theatre Arts Festival will officially kick off this weekend with three nights of presentations by Focus Entertainment Inc.

The newest entry into the festival will present their production entitled: ‘Jumbie Leggo’, on November 1st to the 3rd at the Peace Memorial Hall commencing at 7 nightly.

Speaking on NBC’s Interface programme this morning, Representative of Focus Entertainment Inc., Corey McTair, said the production seeks to give an insight into one of this country’s oldest traditions.

Public Relations Coordinator of the festival, Sean Frederick, said the production is uniquely timed to coincide with the local celebrations.







