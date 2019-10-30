FIRMS AND INDUSTRIAL NETBALL RESULTS

Yesterday afternoon, Vita Malt/Ministry of Education Combined beat DIGI Health 62-11 at the Kingstown Netball Center at New Montrose, in the Firms and Industrial Netball Championship.

In another match yesterday, Ministry of Tourism Sports and Culture defeated the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force 40-30.

At the same venue, tomorrow afternoon, Massy Stores St Vincent and the Grenadines will meet KFC at 5:00, to be followed by the match between Ministry of Tourism Sports and Culture and the Ministry of Sea and Airport/Central Water and Sewage Authority (CWSA).







