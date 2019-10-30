JOMO THOMAS RESIGNS

Speaker of the House of Assembly, Jomo Thomas, has announced that he will be stepping down from the post in the first quarter of next year

Mr. Thomas made the announcement at a media briefing at his Law Chambers yesterday.

He said the early announcement is intended to allow sufficient time for the authorities to select a new candidate for the position.

Mr. Thomas also announced his resignation, effective today, from the Unity Labor Party (ULP), led by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.







