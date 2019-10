In the Vita Malt Sion Hill Netball Championship, Dutch Lady Clinchers won by default over Grant Thornton Stars yesterday afternoon, at the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field.

This afternoon, at 5:00, VINCY Liberators (2) will meet Sion Hill Team, then at 6:00, VINCY Liberators (1) will oppose defending champions, Harmony Investment Stars at the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field.







