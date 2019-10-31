INDEPENDENCE ANNIVERSARY CRICKET

On yesterday’s second day of the Independence Anniversary Masters Twenty/20 Cricket Festival, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Masters defeated New York Masters by 10 runs in the Festival Shield Championship at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

The scores: the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Masters 137-4 off 20 overs (Gosnel Cupid 42, Kissinger Mclean 31, Andy Douglas 3-25),

New York Masters 127-8 off 20 overs (Mark Audain 33 Gerald Gould 3-14).



Carriacou Masters beat the Prime Minister’s XI by 5 wickets at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

The scores: The Prime Minister’s XI 80 off 17.3 (Steve Mahon 3-5 wickets), Carriacou Masters 83-5 off 18.3 overs.

At the Park Hill Playing Field in the Fete Division, Trinidad and Tobago Masters won from North Windward Masters

By 7 wickets in a game reduced to 18 overs because of a late start.

The scores: North Windward Masters 149 off 18 overs (Hanif Edwards 68, Clint Pamphille 3-32), Trinidad and Tobago Masters 150 off 17 overs (Joseph George 74, Haffiz Yathali 40 not out).



East Masters of Trinidad and Tobago beat National Properties/GECCU North East Masters by 3 wickets in their Festival Shield match reduced to 18 overs because of a late start.

The scores: National Properties/GECCU North East Masters 119-8 (Winsbert Springer 30, Ray Richards 3-22), East Masters of Trinidad and Tobago 120-7 17.3 overs (Ryan Basksh 34 runs).

At the Sion Hill Playing Field in the Festival Shield, Central Trinidad Touring Team beat Mustique Company Masters by 53 runs.

The scores: Central Trinidad Touring Team 139-9 off 20 overs (Suraj Ragoonath, 47 not out, Amarnath Basdeo, 31 not out), Mustique Company Masters 86 off 18.1 overs (O’Neil Thomas 31 not out, Raja Ramontar 4-12, Vishal Maharaj 4-24).

In the Fete Division, Munro Road Masters of Trinidad and Tobago defeated Trinbago Leatherbacks by 8 wickets.

The scores: Trinbago Leatherbacks 100-8 off 20 overs (Davo Sanasie 46), Munro Road Masters of Trinidad and Tobago 101-2 off 13.1 (Anthony Durrant 46)

At the Cumberland Playing Field, the Fete Division match between Toronto Masters of Canada and Trinidad and Tobago Seniors was abandoned because of rain after Toronto Masters of Canada won the toss and were 150 runs in the 19th over (Clem Peters 50, Curtis Richards 47, Roy Singh 36).

Sarasota International of Florida defeated North Leeward Masters by 8 wickets in a match reduced to 16 overs because of rain.

The scores: North Leeward Masters 55 off 15.2 overs. (Vesham Sagar 3-8), Sarasota International of Florida 56-2 off 8.5 overs.







