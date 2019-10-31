LAND DISSEMINATED

More than 5000 housing lots have been presented to Vincentians to purchase lands, since the Government commenced its program to turn dead capital into live capital.

Word of this came from Parliamentary Representative for North Windward and Minister of Housing, Montgomery Daniel, during remarks at a ceremony held on Monday at the Chatoyer National Park at Rabbaca.

One hundred and fifty letters of Title Deed were presented during the ceremony to residents of North Windward, for the lands they are currently occupying. The residents can now purchase their land at one dollar per square foot.

Minister Daniel said the Government’s aim is to improve the quality of life of its citizens and the Surveys Department has been busy this year, distributing land to residents across the country.







