The National Association of Early Childhood Educators will host a Mock Parade and Rally at the Victoria Park today, to celebrate this country’s 40th anniversary of Independence

The Association says the children will display uniforms of the Police and Nurses.

The event will hear remarks from Senior Education Officer Ethny Williams, Vice-President of the Association, Jennifer Williams, and President of the Association Esther Pompey.

The Association has organized the event as a learning experience for the prechoolers, to familiarize them with aspects of the military parade.

It begins at nine this morning at the Victoria Park.







