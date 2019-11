Yesterday afternoon’s match, in the St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation Under-19 Division of the Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championships, between Largo Height and Je Belles ended in a goalless draw at the Grammar School Playing Field.

This afternoon, at 4:35, E. D Laynes will meet Coreas Hazells also at the Grammar School Playing Field.







