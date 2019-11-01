The Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) said it remains committed to the development and implementation of agricultural health and food safety systems in the region.

The assurance came from IICA Technical Specialist, Michael Dalton, while addressing Wednesday’s launch of a Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) workshop.

HACCP is an internationally recognized system for reducing the risk of safety hazards in food.

Mr. Dalton said IICA continues to provide support for this country’s efforts to develop a certification system for food and other products.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related