The Horticultural Exhibition and Tea Party is being held from today under the patronage of Governor General, Her Excellency, Susan Dougan.

The three-day event forms part of the Renewal at 40 activities to celebrate this country’s 40th Independence Anniversary on October 27th.

The activities will commence with an Opening Ceremony at two this afternoon at Government House.

It will be followed by “Flora, Fauna and Festivi-tea” featuring an exhibition of local flora and fauna displays. In addition to the exhibits, persons can enjoy tea indoors/outdoors from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.

A Family Fun Day featuring various activities for children and adults will take place from 11:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m tomorrow at the Botanic Garden.

The events will culminate on Sunday 3rd November from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., with the Horticultural Exhibition and the “For-tea Fashion and Flowers”, a fashion show featuring hats depicting and displaying a variety of flora and fauna.

A two member delegation from the Kew Gardens in the United Kingdom with a wealth of experience from the Chelsea Flower show will be an added feature to this year’s Horticultural Exhibition.

The Chelsea Flower Show is hosted in London annually by the Royal Horticultural Society.

Proceeds from the events will go towards charitable organizations.

It’s being held under the theme “Flowers and Flavours”.







