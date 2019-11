The last preliminary matches of the Independence International Invitational Masters Twenty/20 Cricket Festival and Fete Competitions will be played today at the Sion Hill Playing Field.

In the Festival Competition, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Masters will meet Central Trinidad Touring Team, at 10:00 this morning.

This afternoon, at 2:00, Memorial Funeral Home North Leeward Masters will play against TRIN-BAGO Leatherbacks SARA-SOTA International Masters.







