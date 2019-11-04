BIABOU T20 SOFTBALL CRICKET OPENING RESULTS

In the 2019 Biabou Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship, Gairy Construction Simple Boys beat Sion Hill Tallawahs by 7 wickets in the only match played on Sunday at the Biabou Playing Field.

The scores: Sion Hill Tallawahs 104 off 16.4-overs; (Troy Roberts 25, Denson Hoyte 18; Travis Cumberbatch 2 for 19, Asburne Franklyn 2 for 22, O’VAN-DO O’ Brien 2 for 23).

Gairy Construction Simple Boys 105 for 2 off 14.1-overs; (Kentish Phillips 33, Stein Joseph 30).

The match between Owia Young Strikers and Hard Hitters was abandoned because of rain.

In a match reduced to 17-overs, Hard Hitters made 124 for 9 off 17-overs; (Erwin Williams 43, Sheldon Baptiste 35; Dave Lavia 3 for 29).

Owia Strikers reached 9 for 4 off 3-overs when rain ended play; (Shawn Williams 3 for 6, Erwin Williams 1 for 3).







