INDEPENDENCE MASTERS T20 FINAL RESULTS

Central Trinidad Touring Team (CTTT} Masters and VEE-JAY’s North Windward are the champions of the Independence International Invitational Masters Twenty/20 Cricket Festival Shield and Fete Shield after victories yesterday at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

Central Trinidad Touring Team (CTTT} Masters beat National Properties/GECCU North East Masters by 43 to retain the Title in the Festival Shield.

The scores: Central Trinidad and Tobago Touring Team 147 for 3 off 20-overs; (Amarnath Basdeo 49, Narine Bidesi 33, Rajendra Mangallie 31 not out, National Properties/GECCU North East Masters 104 off 16.4-overs; (Elton Williams 27, Deighton Butler 20; Rajendra Mangalie 4 for 5, Suruj Ragoonath 3 for 26).



Meanwhile, VEE-JAY’s North Windward defeated Trinidad and Tobago Masters 36 runs in the Fete Shield Competition.

The scores: VEE-JAY’s North Windward 169 for 6 off 20-overs; (Rawle Baptiste 69; Joseph George 2 for 33), Trinidad and Tobago Masters 133 for 9 off 20-overs; Joseph George 29, Fitzgerald James 27, Joel Bristol 26; Brendon Child 3 for 37, Wendell Jordan and Keyon Boyea took 2 wickets each.







