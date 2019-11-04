RICHLAND PARK 9-A-SIDE FOOTBALL RESULTS

Hand in Hand and KE-BEZ Pride and Joy won matches in Group “B” of the HAIROUN/KCCU/DIGICEL Richland Park Nine-A-side Football Championship at the Richland Park Oval, yesterday afternoon.

Hand in Hand defeated Hill 16 Youth 4-1 after 2 goals by Figo Pope, and a goal each from O-SEI Martin and Jason Lewis. Randell Thomas converted the goal for Hill 16 Youth.

In yesterday afternoon’s second match, KE-BEZ Pride and Joy gained a 5-nil victory over Prime Time. Amien John and Otis Hector scored two goals each, while Steve Warren netted the 5th goal.

Saturday’s match between RAS-FARCO and J and D Strikers was postponed and will be rescheduled.

At 4:30, this afternoon, Hill 16 will clash with Pride and Joy Under-16 in Group “B” also at the Richland Park Oval.







