The second in a series of five-day training sessions under the Volcano Ready communities Project will be held this week.

The University of the West Indies’ Seismic Research Center, and the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), will host the session for volunteers in the North Leeward communities.

The project aims to prepare communities to manage potential impacts of La Soufrière Volcano and related hazards. The “Volcano-Ready Communities in St. Vincent and the Grenadines” project targets 12 communities in the high-risk zones of La Soufrière.

It specifically seeks to improve response capacities through training and risk assessment; develop a “Volcano-Ready” framework and toolkit for communities; and create public education and awareness materials to be shared with schools, businesses, and residents.

Following successful completion of the project, St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be the first country in the Region to hold a “Volcano-Ready” designation.

The 12 communities targeted during the two-year project have been divided into two groups. On the Windward side: Big Level, Colonarie, Fancy, Overland, Owia, Park Hill, Sandy Bay and South Rivers; and on the Leeward side: Chateaubelair, Fitz Hughes, Rose Hall and Spring Village.

The project is being administered through the CDB’s Community Disaster Risk Reduction Fund, and is supported by the Government of Canada and the European Union.

The workshop will be held at the Richmond Vale Academy from today to Friday, beginning at 8:30 a.m.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related