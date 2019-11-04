WTO WORKSHOP

Issues relating to Multilateral Trade will be discussed here this week, at a two-day regional workshop.

The workshop will be hosted by the World Trade Organization (WTO) Secretariat in collaboration with the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission.

It will be attended by Senior Government Officials from across the region, who will discuss the current status of WTO negotiations, as well as other on-going developments related to multilateral trade.

The workshop will be held today and tomorrow at the Beachcombers Hotel, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will be co-ordinated through the Trade Department within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Commerce and Trade.

The forum is expected to provide an opportunity for OECS Member States to consider positions on a range of issues, ahead of the 12th Session of the Ministerial Conference.

The workshop will also offer an opportunity for OECS Member States to discuss joint approaches being pursued by some Members.

In this regard, participating Member States will have an opportunity to discuss developments at the multi-lateral level.







