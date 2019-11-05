NL T20 CRICKET WEEKEND RESULTS

Last weekend, Ruddy’s Electrical, Robertson’s Surveying Rose Hall Future Legends and Carlos James Troumaca won matches, in the Jules Anthony/VINLEC North Leeward Twenty/20 Super League at the Cumberland Playing Field.

Ruddy’s Electrical beat Summerset by 9 wickets.

The scores: Summerset 39 off 7-overs; (Hyron Shallow 3 for 2, Roger Gibson 3 for 6, Daron Greaves 2 for 12), Ruddy’s Electrical 40 for 1 off 5-overs; Christroy John 19 not out, Seon Sween 15 not out).

Robertson’s Surveying Rose Hall Future Legends defeated Upsetters by 116 runs.

The scores: Robertson’s Surveying Rose Hall Future Legends 168 off 20-overs; (VEON-SON Stapleton 51 not out, Jordan Samuel 25, Zane Edwards 24; Wornel Thomas 4 for 18, Mc Leon Williams 2 for 22, Kerwin Williams 2 for 34), Upsetters 52 off 12-overs; (McLeon Williams 23; Ewaldo Stapleton 5 for 14, Marcus Castello 2 for 7).

Meanwhile, Carlos James Troumaca beat Upsetters by 104 runs.

The scores: Carlos James Troumaca 169 for 3 off 20-overs; (Reshawn Lewis 46 not out,Elron Lewis 45, Tilron Harry 36; Kevin Michael 2 for 26), Upsetters 65 off 19.1-overs; (Roland John 2 for 20, Tarwin Roberts 2 for 20, Dorson Cottle 2 for 24).







