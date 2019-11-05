SEC. SCHOOLS FOOTBALL RESULTS

In the Schools Football Championships last Friday at the Richmond Hill Playing Field, Sion Hill Government School beat Stephanie Browne Primary School 10-nil.

Dante Enville led the scoring with 5, while Kenrick Edwards had a hat trick, and a goal each from Carlson Yorke and Keon Davy.

Sion Hill Government School also defeated Canouan Government School 8-nil. Kenrick Edwards scored another hat trick, along with Diego Thomas, Dante Enville and Carlson Yorke who rounded out the scoring.

Canouan were again on the losing end beaten 5-nil by the Paget Farm Government School. 3 goals from Jubril Ollivierre and one a piece from Barack Compton and Glenrick Hazell secured the 5-nil win.

Bequia Anglican Primary thumped Stephanie Browne Primary School 6-nil. Bequia Anglican then defeated the Canouan Government School 9-nil. 3 goals came from Javier Friday, 2 from Jay-von Phillips and Luke Duncan and one from Tristan Farrell. Canouan also scored an own goal.

In the St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation Secondary School Tournament, 3 goals from Rasheed Wallace, 2 from Renson Sayers and one from Khalye Nero, gave the Thomas Saunders Secondary a 6-nil win over Bishop’s College Kingstown in the Junior Division.

In the Senior Division, Bishop’s College Kingstown, however, turned the tables, on Thomas Saunders, beating them 3-1. Tishawn Morris opened the scoring early in the 2nd minute, for Thomas Saunders, but Jeovany Enville, Kyle Quashie and Michael Smith Jr. put the game away for Bishop’s College.

Also, in the Senior Division, St. Clair Dacon had an easy win over the Emmanuel High School Mesopotamia, with a 6-nil drubbing. Sadique Pompey led the scoring with 3 goals, followed by 2 from Ian Francis and one from Nyron Byron.







