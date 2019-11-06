KINGSTOWN SHOOTING PROBE

The Major Crimes Unit in the local Police Force has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting of Mr. Lionel “Gabler” George of Rockies which occurred in Middle Street, Kingstown in the vicinity of Prescott’s shop yesterday.

Police said that just after nine yesterday morning, a male suspect came from the direction of Gonsalves Liqours and fired off several bullets at the victim’s body.

As a result, the victims sustained injuries to his body. He was later rushed to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH) where he was treated by a team of Medical Doctors.

A wanted bulletin was issued for Lejay “SOUPS” Alexander, and as a result of that bulleting, at 6:23 pm, the suspect surrendered himself to the police at the Major Crimes Unit in the company of his lawyer, Mr. Grant Connell.

Anyone with information about this and other crimes have been urged to contact any police station in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. All information received will be treated confidentially.

The Police said these shootings according to police intelligence are mostly drug related.

Nonetheless, no effort is being spared by law enforcement officials to maintain law and order and to bring the perpetrators of crimes to justice.







