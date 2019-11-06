NL T20 CRICKET POINTS STANDINGS

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force and Robertson’s Surveying Rose Hall Future Legends are heading the points table in Group “A” and Group “B” respectively after last weekend’s matches in the Jules Anthony/VINLEC North Leeward Twenty/20 Super League at the Cumberland Playing Field.

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force are at the top Group “A” with 12 points after playing unbeaten in their four matches so far. Ruddy’s Electrical are on 9 points from three wins and a defeat in four matches, with Peto Stars on 6 points after winning 2 matches and losing 2.

Group “B” is headed by Robertson’s Surveying Rose Hall Future Legends. They have won all four matches so far, and are followed by Rose Bank on 9 points from 3 wins and a defeat, and Ajuba of Spring Village with 6 points from two wins and one defeat.







