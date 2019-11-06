RICHLAND PARK 9-A-SIDE FOOTBALL RESULTS

FLICK WA-KAN-DA outplayed Hand in Hand beating them 11-2 in Group “B” of the HAIROUN/KCCU/DIGICEL Richland Park Nine-A-side Football Championship at the Richland Park Oval, yesterday afternoon.

The goals for FLICK WA-KAN-DA were scored by Curlon Francis (3), Emmerson Prince (2), Dan Laborde (2), Earl Spencer (2), Orandi James and Raymond Thomas (1 each). Figo Pope and Danny Guy scored a goal each for Hand in Hand.

This afternoon, at 4:30, BEEFY’s Convenient Shop Highlanders will meet Hill 16 in Group “A”, at the same venue.







