The University of the West Indies will host the Vice-Chancellor’s Forum: Small States in Global Governance tomorrow

The Forum feature remarks from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves who will focus on St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ historic appointment to the UN Security Council earlier this year.

The UWI will bring together Prime Minister Gonsalves along with a small group of current and former diplomats for a dynamic discussion on various aspects of the role of a small Caribbean country in the Security Council.

The panel will bring insights from their past experience, examining how this appointment impacts current international issues and those to come.

The forum will be streamed live via UWI TV from nine tomorrow morning.

The Vice-Chancellor’s forums, which first began in 2016, are part of an ongoing series which seeks to offer informed analysis, perspective and context to important developments in our region.







