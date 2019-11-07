AIIC EDUCATION CONFERENCE

Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence and Climate Resilience are among topics to be addressed at the 20th Annual Insurance Education Conference, here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Delegates from six Caribbean Countries are attending the two-day Conference, organized by the Association of Insurance Institutes of the Caribbean.

The Conference was officially opened last night at the Sunset Shores Hotel under the theme “Rethinking and Repositioning to Reap Financial Success”

In her address, President of the Insurance Institute of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Veronica De-Souza challenged the participants to adjust the way they operate in this changing Business Environment.

Delivering the feature address, Director of the Financial Services Authority, Carla James addressed the issue of financial success through compliance.

She said Businesses that engage in financial activities now face an ever changing regulatory landscape full of complex requirements.

The Conference is being attended by representatives from the Bahamas; Belize; Grenada; St Lucia; Trinidad and Tobago and host St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







