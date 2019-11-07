EXAMINATIONS AWARDS TODAY

Students who excelled in the CSEC, CAPE and Associate Degree Examinations will be presented with the 500 dollar gift award today for their performance.

The Ministry of Education will host the Awards Ceremony at the Villa Campus of the SVG Community College from nine this morning.

The Ministry says total number of recipients is seven hundred and forty-nine. 373 for CSEC. 222 for CAPE and 154 Associate Degrees.

Of the recipients who gained Associate Degrees and will receive the award from the SVG Community College, forty-four (44) are from the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies; fifty-six (56) from the Division of Technical and Vocational Education, and fifty-four (54) from the Division of Teacher Education.

Recipients of the award are asked to be at the Campus with proof of identity bearing a photograph.

To be eligible for the award, CSEC students must have gained five passes (Grades I to III) including Mathematics and English A.

CAPE students must have gained passes (Grades I to V) in at least two two-Unit subjects as well as in the single Unit Communication Studies (or Caribbean Studies) in two consecutive years.

Students in the various Associate Degree programs must have gained at least a B average.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related