India Women defeated the West Indies Women by 6 wickets with 47 balls remaining in the 3rd and final ICC One Day International Cricket match at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground at North Sound in Antigua and Barbuda, yesterday.

The scores: West Indies Women 194 off 50-overs, India Women 195 for 4 off 42.1-overs.

India Women won the 3-match series 2-1.







