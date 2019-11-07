The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers’ Union will next week observe Teachers Solidarity Week under the theme: Vincentian Educators and the SVGTU taking the lead.

The week will begin with a Church Service on Sunday at the Faith Temple Church at New Montrose beginning at 9:30 a.m.

One of the highlights of the week will be the C. W. Prescod Memorial Lecture, slated for Monday November 11th at Frenches House from 4:30 p.m.

The activities will continue on Tuesday with the SVGTU President’s Award Ceremony and Appreciation Cocktail. That event takes place at the Teachers’ Cooperative Credit Union Building, at Paul’s Avenue from 5 p.m.

On Wednesday the Teachers Annual General Meeting will be held at the Thomas Saunders Secondary School.

The activities will culminate on Friday November 15th with the solidarity March and Rally.

The March begins at the Memorial hall from 2 p.m. and end at the Bishops College Hard Court where the Rally will be held.







