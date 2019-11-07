TEAM ATHLETICS SVG 10K ROAD RACE NEWS

This year’s NACAC Chatoyer International Endurance 10K Road Race here in St Vincent and the Grenadines will be held on the 24th of this month.

Dubbed “The world’s most challenging 10K” because of the mountainous terrain of the triple of the route, the race will start at Gordon Yard on Belle Isle, north-west of capital, Kingstown, and finish at the Chateaubelair Playing Field.

Competition will be for men and women in the International Category, and Local Category which, includes Under-20, and Masters.

There is a total prize money of US$2,850.00 for the International Category and EC$2,475.00 for the Local Category. In addition, the first athlete to cross the half way mark of the race will receive US$100.00.







