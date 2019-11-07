TOURISM TOUR

A group of individuals including Media Personnel will get the opportunity to experience the beauty of St. Vincent, during a Tour on Saturday.

The Tour to the Leeward of the island, is organized by the Ministry of Tourism, in collaboration with the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority, as part of activities to commemorate Tourism Month.

The tour will depart from the Cruise Ship terminal at 8:30 on Saturday morning and make the first stop at Cumberland.

The participants will also visit two Organic farms in Petit Bordel and Chateaubelair, as well as the Richmond Vale Academy and Dark View Falls.

Tourism Month is an opportunity to raise the level of tourism awareness and education among the general population.

The Month also allows us as a nation to reflect on the industry’s transformative ability to improve lives and communities and to appreciate the importance of the industry to the sustainable development of our country.

Tourism Month is observed from November 1st to 30th with the slogan ‘Tourism is Everyone’s Business: Live it, Love it, Embrace it’.







