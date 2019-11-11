BREAKAWAY MASTERS FOOTBALL RESULTS

In the Agricultural Input Warehouse Under-16 Division match of the Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championships, Blossom (1) defeated System Three (2) 4-2 at the Grammar School Playing Field on the weekend.

In the second round Knock-Out Championship, Largo Height beat Toni Combined Stores 5-4 on sudden death penalties, after a 1-1 draw in regulation time, while Guardsman gained a 3-nil victory over the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force in another Knock-Out match.

At the same venue, this afternoon, Triangle Academy will meet Je Belles in another Knock-Out match at 4:30.







