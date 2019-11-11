C.W PRESCOD LECTURE

The C. W. Prescod Memorial Lecture will be held today as part of activities to commemorate Teachers Solidarity Week.

Deputy Principal of the Barrouallie Secondary School, Philbert John will present the lecture on the theme: Vincentian Educators and the SVGTU taking the lead.

The lecture takes place at Frenches House from 4:30 this afternoon.

Historian Dr. Adrian Fraser has been reflecting on the efforts of past Teachers that have significantly impacted the education system of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He pointed out that the 1975 strike was the high point of the development of the Teachers Union.







