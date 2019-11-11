CENOTAPH CEREMONY

The sacrifices of individuals who volunteered for service in the two World Wars were remembered yesterday.

Members of several Uniformed Organization were involved in the Remembrance Day Parade, which culminated at the Cenotaph in Kingstown.

Several wreaths will be laid in honour of the veterans who lost their lives during the World Wars.

Governor General, Her Excellency Susan Dougan, Members of Parliament and the Diplomatic Corps, as well as representatives of the Judiciary and the Clergy attended Sunday’s Ceremony.

Retired Rector of the St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Father Ulric Jones was among officials who offered prayers during yesterday’s ceremony.







