Last Saturday, West St George and Marriaqua won matches in the Constituency Netball Championship at the Richland Park Hard Court

West St George defeated North Central Windward 45-11, and Marriaqua beat North Windward 38-23.

This afternoon, at 5:00, South Central Windward will face West St George at the Gomea Methodist School Hard Court, and at 5:30, North Central Windward will clash with North Windward at the Georgetown Hard Court.







