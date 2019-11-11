DRAMA BENEFITS

Young people throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines are being encouraged to become involved in the cultural and performing arts, which contributes significantly to personal development.

The advice comes from Drama Development Officer, Martin Quashie, ahead of tomorrow’s start of the 2019 Secondary Schools Drama Festival at the Peace Memorial Hall in Kingstown.

Thirteen schools are scheduled to compete in the festival, which is a collaborative effort of the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Education.

Mr. Quashie said participation in drama contributes to the holistic development of the individual.

Mr. Quashie said organizers are hoping to build on the successes of last year’s festival.







