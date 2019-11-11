PM CARIBBEAN INTEREST

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will continue to advance the interest of the Caribbean and the World at the United Nations Security Council.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves gave this assurance while speaking at the UWI Vice-Chancellor’s Forum which examined the significance of this country’s elevation to the United Nations Security Council and what it means for international relations in the region.

The Prime Minister noted that St Vincent and the Grenadines is small but will raise its voice against injustice from more powerful countries.

The St Vincent and the Grenadines will officially take up the two-year seat at the UN Security Council in January 2020.







