BAGGA FOOTBALL SEMI-FINALS RESULTS

Jam Down and Sparta will contest the Final of the Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines Barrouallie Football Championship, on Saturday after both teams won semi-final matches last weekend at the Keartons Playing Field.

In the first semi-final, Jam Down defeated Three Yards 5-4 on penalties following a 2-2 draw in regulation time, while Sparta beat Spring Village 2-1 in the second semi-final.

The Final is scheduled to kick-off at 4:00, on Saturday to be followed by the Presentation Ceremony.







