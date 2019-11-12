BEQUIA HOUSE DONATION

Representatives of the Housing and Land Development Corporation and the Ministry of Housing, handed over the keys to a brand new house to, Yvonne Ollivierre, a resident of Paget Farm, Bequia last Thursday November 7th.

This formed part of the Lives to Live Program, an initiative of the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

A release from the Agency for Public Information says the house which is the first to be done under the program on the island of Bequia, was designed to accommodate her physically challenged relatives who will be living there.

Minister of Housing, Montgomery Daniel said the request for assistance came around 2016 and the Ministry sought to address the issue since Ollivierre’s son and brother are both physically challenged.

The Housing Minister emphasized that it is the policy of the government to ensure that the standard of living of Vincentians is improved.

Ms. Ollivierre’s original property was damaged by a boulder during a disaster in 2005.

The Minister of Housing revealed that NEMO was instrumental in assisting Ollivierre after this unfortunate event, by providing financial assistance for a temporary dwelling house.

The house which is almost complete adds to the approximately 226 houses that the government has built through the “Lives to Live” Program. Minister Daniel said the target is to complete twenty-four more units by the end of this year.

Ms. Ollivierre thanked the Government and other Officials who were instrumental in seeing this project to reality.







