FATHERHOOD SEMINAR OPENS TODAY

A Fatherhood Seminar which is being organized by the Project Men 2020 organization in collaboration with the Global organization, The World Needs A Father, will open this afternoon at the Vinsave Child Development Centre in Kingstown.

Coordinator of Project Men 2020, Conroy Huggins, said the Fatherhood Seminar will be a Training program for Leaders and it runs until November 16th.

Mr. Huggins said the Fatherhood Seminar is open to everyone, even males who are not yet fathers as they seek to mold the nation’s men and teach them about their roles and responsibilities.

He said the registration process for the Fatherhood Seminar begins at 5:00 this afternoon.

Mr. Huggins said during the course of the seminar they want to complete a manual which was developed by the Global organization, The World Needs A Father.

He said the fatherhood seminar is important as the Caribbean continues to be affected by the issue of fatherlessness.







