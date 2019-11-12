OECS SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS RESULTS

A total of 122 new records were set at the 29th Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Swimming Championships which ended at the Shrewsbury Aquatic Centre in Ratho Mill, last Sunday.

Vincentian swimmers were responsible for 16 of the records. Grenada won the Championships with a total of 1249 points, 660 from their Boys and 589 from their Girls. St Lucia finished second with 1,121.50 points (Boys 641 points, Girls 480.50 points), and St Vincent and the Grenadines third on 1,116 points (Boys 527 and Girls 589).

The other countries in the Championships were Antigua and Barbuda 794.50 points (Boys 348, Girls 446.50), and St Kitts and Nevis 57.50 points from their Girls.







