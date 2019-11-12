PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBITION

A Photographic Exhibition exploring past eruptive activity at the La Soufriere volcano will be held here from today.

The event coincides with the fortieth anniversary celebrations of St Vincent and the Grenadines’ independence, which is also the same year-1979, when the La Soufriere volcano was last active.

The activity dubbed “Beyond the Ashes”, will explore past eruptive activity of La Soufriere volcano through photographic records.

The exhibition will touch on a variety of themes from the scientific to the human, as well as the social impact on the Vincentian people and economy.

It aims to share the experience of those past crises with the visual aid of photographs captured during those eruption episodes that have helped to develop an understanding of the character of the volcano and the consequences of its activity.

The photographs which will be on display have been curated from the documented expedition of Tempest Anderson and his team following the 1902 eruption, courtesy of the York Museum Archive.

The exhibition will be held at the National Trust Building (the old Public Library) in Kingstown from November 12th to 22nd.

An opening ceremony was held at 10 this morning and heard addresses from Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves; Dr. Joan Latchman from the Seismic Research Centre and Coordinator of Renewal at Forty Committee, Elvis Charles.







