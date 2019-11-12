REGIONAL SUPER50 CRICKET ROUND 2 RESULTS

The West Indies Emerging Players defeated the Windward Islands Volcanoes by 107 runs in Group “B” of the Colonial Medical Insurance Regional Super50 Cricket Championship at the Brian Lara Academy at TA-ORU-BA in South Trinidad, yesterday.

The scores: West Indies Emerging Players 261 for 3 off 50-overs; (Joshua Da Silva 103 not out, Gidron Pope 50, Roland Cato 49 not out, Justin Greaves 46). Windward Islands Volcanoes 154 off 38-overs; (Shane Shillingford 41 not out, Kieron Cottoy 33; Keon Harding 4 for 45, Kevin Sinclair 3 for 19).

In another Group “B” match at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Guyana Jaguars beat the United States by 13 runs.

The scores: Guyana Jaguars 226 off 50-overs; (Christopher Barnwell 80, Leon Johnson 43, Tagenarine Chanderpaul 40, Johnathon Foo 38; Karima Gore 3 for 38, SAU-RABH NE-TRA-VALKAR 2 for 20, Ian Holland 2 for 35), the United States 213 for 9 off 50-overs; (M-RUNAL Patel 43, Ian Holland 28, Steven Taylor 23; Raymon Reifer 5 for 35, Chanderpaul Hemraj 2 for 31).

Meanwhile, Barbados Pride gained a 9-wicket win with 120 balls remaining over Canada in Group “A” at the Conaree Playing Field in St Kitts and Nevis.

The scores: Canada 161 off 48.2-overs; (AR-SLAN Khan 76; Chemar Holder 3 for 32, Roshon Primus 3 for 34, Shamar Springer 2 for 22), Barbados Pride 162 for 1 off 30-overs; (Kjorn Ottley 72 not out, Nicolas Kirton 54 not out).

This afternoon, at 1:30, Combined Campuses and Colleges Marooners faced Jamaica Scorpions in Group “A” at Warner Park in St Kitts.







