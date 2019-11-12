RICHLAND PARK 9-A-SIDE FOOTBALL RESULTS

KE-BEZ Pride and Joy and WA-KAN-DA played to a 1-1 draw in Group “B” of the HAIROUN/KCCU/DIGICEL Richland Park Nine-A-side Football Championship at the Richland Park Oval, yesterday.

Ethano Trimmingham scored for KE-BEZ Pride and Joy, while Flick WA-KAN-DA’s goal was converted by Emmerson Prince.

Hill 16 overwhelmed RAS-FARCO 18-2 in Group “A” last Sunday.

The goal scorers for Hill 16 were Curdiz Oliver (5), Maykele Culzac (4), Emmanuel O.G-BON-NAYA (3), Malik Williams (2), and a goal each by Keeno Matthews, Jodininho Sawyers, Corneilus Thomas and Akeem Robert. Neleon Williams converted the goals for RAS-FARCO.

This afternoon, at the same venue, BEEFY’s Convenient Shop Highlanders Masters will play against Hand in Hand in another Group “B” match at 4:30.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related