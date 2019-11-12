ST GEORGES CATHEDRAL LECTURE

The St. George’s Cathedral in Kingstown is preparing to hold a lecture this afternoon as part of activities leading up to its 200th anniversary which will be celebrated in September 2020.

Dean of the St. George’s Cathedral, The very Reverend, Otis Samuel Nichols told NBC News, the lecture will take place at the Cathedral from 5:00 this afternoon.

The Very Reverend, Otis Samuel Nichols said this afternoon’s lecture will focus on the Topic “Rethinking Caribbean Identity In a Move Towards Regional Integration”.

The Very Reverend, Otis Samuel Nichols is also appealing to members of the public to attend this afternoon’s lecture.

He said they are hoping the lecture would spark a conversation of common interest with community groups and like minded individuals, which will lead to the further development of the country.







