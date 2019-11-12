SVG MASTERS T20 CRICKET RESULTS

Last weekend, in the SVG Masters Twenty/20 Cricket Championship, Sion Hill Masters and A. R & G Trucking Ptani Masters won matches.

At the Sion Hill Playing Field, Sion hill Masters defeated General Hardware Pastures Masters by 7 wickets in a match reduced to 15-overs because of rain.

The scores: General Hardware Pastures Masters 81 off 14.4-overs; (Deptor Culzac 41; Felix Greaves 3 for 5, Gary Matthias 2 wickets for no runs, Joseph Medford 2 for 9).

Sion Hill Masters 85 for 3 off 12.1-overs; (Conrad Jack 23

Ashley Cordice 19).

At the Park Hill Playing Field, A. R & G Trucking Ptani Masters beat DIGICEL/Cato’s Heavy Equipment Glamorgan Masters by 20 runs.

The scores: A. R & G Trucking Ptani Masters 130 for 7 off 20-overs; (Orlando Mofford 37, Vibert Horne 31, Alfred McKenzie 21; Dexter Small 3 for 8).

DIGICEL/Cato’s Heavy Equipment Glamorgan Masters 109 for 6 off 20-overs; (Clyde Mofford 36, Augustus Mofford 21; Adolphous Campbell 3 for 14, Cornelius Springer and Orlando Mofford took 2 wickets each).







