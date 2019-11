Star Girls (1) defeated Trailblazers 47-24, in the Vita Malt Sion Hill Netball Championship at the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field, on Sunday afternoon.

In an earlier match, Sion Hill Team and Star Girls (2) played to a 20-20 tie in a keenly contested match.

This afternoon, at 5:30, Star Girls (2) will clash with Young Challengers in the only match also at the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field.







