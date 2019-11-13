CARIFORUM MEETING

Several matters will be addressed at the 26th Meeting of the Council of Ministers of CARIFORUM which will be held here tomorrow.

The Department of Trade in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Commerce will host the meeting via video conference.

A release from the Ministry of Trade said Saint Vincent and the Grenadines assumed Chairmanship of CARIFORUM in June this year.

As Chair of CARIFORUM, St. Vincent and the Grenadines is required to host the meeting which will be attended by the Director of CARIFORUM and his delegation.

Other Members of CARIFORUM are expected to join the meeting, which will be held at the Foreign Affairs Conference Room

The CARIFORUM Officials are holding preparatory meetings with various stakeholders today, ahead of the Council of Ministers Meeting.

Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar will deliver the keynote address at the opening of tomorrow’s meeting at the Foreign Affairs Conference Room.







