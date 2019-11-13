In the Firms and Industrial Netball Championship, Vita Malt Ministry of Education/Teachers Combined beat the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force 45-27, while Sea and Airport Authorities and CWSA Combined defeated Massy Stores SVG 37-26 at the Kingstown Netball Center in New Montrose, yesterday afternoon.

The Championship will continue tomorrow afternoon, when Massy Stores SVG meet the Ministry of Tourism Sports and Culture at 5:00, and at 5:45 KFC will play against the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force at the Kingstown Netball Center, in New Montrose.



There will be matches in the Constituency Netball Championship this afternoon. At 4:30, the Northern Grenadines will meet South Leeward at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose, and at 5:30, North Central Windward will oppose Marriaqua, followed by the match between South Central Windward and West St George at the Richland Park Hard Court.







